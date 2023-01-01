Southwest the Magazine

Amanda Shires Is Atmosphereless

Her country supergroup, The Highwomen, skyrocketed to the top of the charts last year. The fiddle-playing singer-songwriter has no plans to come back down.

Twenty Reasons Why We Love the Sound of 2020

New tunes! Cool venues! Fun podcasts! Great record stores! This year, we're all ears.

Old Habits Die Hard

Alone for the first time in my life, I learned to let go of the past and to face my fears—starting with the wasp in my kitchen.

This Dog Could Save Your Life

Credit the strength of the canine nose, which is now at the center of some of today’s most exciting medical research.

Seeing Sam’s World

My oldest son is on the autism spectrum and can often seem alone in his own mind. But on a trip out west, we were able to share the same beautiful experiences, together.

4 Hotels to Stay at in 2020

Drop your bags at these unique digs, which range from a former New Orleans church to a cozy Texas B&B.

